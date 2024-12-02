Gurugram and Faridabad Land Circle Rates Increases, Registration Costs to Rise Starting Today

Gurugram: Circle rates in Haryana's most high-tech cities, including Gurugram and Faridabad increased significantly from December 1 and would remain in effect until March 31, 2025. The increase in circular rates is likely to have an impact on local property registrations, resulting in higher expenses.

What Is Circle Rate?

The government sets the minimum price, known as the circular rate. It is legally binding, but the actual market prices may fluctuate depending on a variety of factors such as demand, location, and so on.

Gurugram Land Circle Rates

In Gurugram, circle rates increased from 10% to 30%. According to report, the circular rate on Golf Course Road would likely increase by 30%.

Faridabad Land Circle Rates

Faridabad in recent years experienced a rise in circle rates from 10% to 20%. Other locations, such as Farrukhanagar, would see a 10% to 15% increase in agricultural, residential, and commercial property values, according to sources. Property prices in premium residential complexes, such as DLF Aralias, DLF Magnolias, and DLF Camellias, are likely to grow sharply.

Agricultural Land Rates in Haryana

Agricultural fields have seen drastic jump in circle rates. The circle rates in Badshahpur's Aklimpur village have increased by 30%. According to reports, the circle rates in Fajilpur and Maidavas villages have climbed by 26%. Manesar's circle rate has also increased by 10%.

Gated Societies and Builders

Circle rates have risen by 21% in certain regions, including group housing societies, private builder neighbourhoods near Dwarka expressway.

Haryana Industries and Commerce Minister Rao Narbir Singh has said that significant progress in development projects across the Gurugram district will be visible within the next six months.

The minister at an event recently stated that the state government was making concrete efforts to meet all public expectations regarding its initiatives, according to an official release.

Rao Narbir Singh also highlighted the achievements of the state government over the past decade, emphasizing its commitment to uplift the people and its focus on public welfare and infrastructure development.

He said that these accomplishments had inspired other states in India to follow suit. Singh pointed out that the success of the BJP-led government in Haryana, reflected in the increased majority in recent elections, was a testament to the positive changes brought about by the government's pro-people policies.

The minister commended the government's merit-based recruitment system and its emphasis on transparency, which had strengthened trust among the people, even reaching the most marginalized communities.