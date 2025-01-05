Search icon
Published 21:03 IST, January 5th 2025

Gurugram: Man Kills 26-year-old Colleague Over Quality of Work

A 26-year-old man was stabbed to death by his colleague following a dispute over the quality of work, police said on Sunday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Gurugram: Man Kills 26-year-old Colleague Over Quality of Work | Image: PTI

Gurugram: A 26-year-old man was stabbed to death by his colleague following a dispute over the quality of work, police said on Sunday.

The accused, Arjun Shavtal (22), a native of Assam, was arrested and the knife used in the crime was recovered, they said.

Police said they received information on Saturday evening that a man was stabbed to death at Hello Guest House in Sector 53. A police team rushed to the spot and dog squad and forensic experts inspected the scene.

The victim, Dalip Kumar hailing from Bihar was working as a housekeeping staff at the guest house, a police officer said.

An FIR was registered based on the complaint lodged by the victim's brother following which the accused was arrested on Sunday, he said.

During interrogation, Shavtal revealed that he bore a grudge against Kumar as he used to constantly berate him about the quality of work and would also threaten and beat him, the officer added.

The accused told police that enraged by the constant berating he took a knife from the kitchen and stabbed the victim to death, the officer said.

Further investigation is underway, the police said. 

Updated 21:03 IST, January 5th 2025

