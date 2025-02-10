He Resigned for People: Manipur BJP Chief Backs CM Biren Singh's Resignation

Imphal: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Manipur President A Sharda Devi backed N Biren Singh's decision to resign as the state's Chief Minister, asserting that the decision was made welfare of the people and to maintain peace in the state. She further mentioned that Singh had requested the Centre to ensure the safety of Manipur's residents. She also rejected any discord among the party's legislatures.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Devi said, "Our CM has tendered his resignation to the Governor. He has resigned for the people of the state. He has also requested the Central government to safeguard the integrity of the state and protect its people. His resignation was made with the future of the state in mind. There are no differences among the party's MLAs. The CM wants peace in the state and has requested the Centre to provide safety to the people."

The party leaders have been backing Singh's resignation. BJP MP from Darrang-Udalguri, Assam, Dilip Saikia said, "I have just received information about his resignation. It is his decision. I will discuss this with my cabinet, and our party will decide the next course of discussions regarding Manipur. We just want Manipur to progress and have peace."

N Biren Singh, the Chief Minister of Manipur, tendered his resignation on Sunday evening, nearly two years after violence broke out in the state, claiming 250 lives. In his resignation letter to Manipur Governor Ajay Bhalla, Singh expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve the people of Manipur, saying, "It has been an honour to serve the people of Manipur. I am extremely grateful to the Central government for its timely actions, interventions, developmental work, and the implementation of various projects to safeguard the interests of every single Manipuri."

The BJP leader in his letter to the Governor listed out five reasons for quitting the post. He wrote, “To maintain the territorial integrity of Manipur, which has a rich and diverse civilizational history over thousands of years. To crack down on border infiltration and to formulate policy for the deportation of illegal immigrants. To continue the fight against drugs and narco-terrorism. To continue the stringent and fool-proof revised mechanism of FMR with the biometric being stringently applied. Time-bound and faster border, which is underway."

Following Singh's resignation, the Manipur Assembly Budget session has been suspended. Officials have confirmed that the session will resume once a new Chief Minister is appointed, with sources indicating that an announcement could come as early as Monday.