Election Delhi 2025 in association with

Camlin
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 22:27 IST, February 8th 2025

Hearing And Speech-Impaired Minor Rape Victim Dies in MP

A minor girl who was raped a week ago in MP's Rajgarh district by an unidentified person has succumbed to her injuries during the treatment.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Hearing And Speech-Impaired Minor Rape Victim Dies in MP | Image: Pixabay

Rajgarh: A hearing and speech-impaired minor girl, who was raped a week ago in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district by an unidentified person, has succumbed to her injuries during treatment, a police official said on Saturday.

The 11-year-old, who lived in a hut behind the government rest house in Narsinghgarh town, went missing on February 1. She was found severely injured in a forest the next day, police said.

Narsinghgarh’s sub-divisional officer of police Upendra Bhati said that the minor had suffered excessive bleeding.

She was initially taken to the civil hospital in Narsinghgarh and then to Hamidia Hospital in Bhopal on February 2, where two surgeries were performed on her, he said.

The girl was put on the ventilator but her condition did not improve. Doctors declared her dead at 10 pm on Friday, the official said.

Bhati said that the police had called sign language experts to communicate with the girl so that the rapist could be identified, but she remained unconscious due to serious internal injuries.

The official said the police are looking for leads to track down the person who committed the crime.

Meanwhile, the funeral of the victim was carried out on Saturday afternoon in Narsinghgarh. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 22:27 IST, February 8th 2025

Recommended

Power Shutdowns Announced In Jammu Region: Check Dates And Timings
India News
Atishi’s Victory Dance On Kejriwal’s Biggest Day of Defeat Is Viral
Election News
Warner Calls for International Opportunities and Well-Timed Home Leagues
SportFit
Moti Nagar, Madipur, Rajouri Garden, Hari Nagar Poll Results | BJP WON
Election News
Rachin Ravindra Rendered Doubtful For CT After Brutal Hit To His Head
SportFit
BJP Sweeps Delhi, AAP in Shambles; Kejriwal’s Fate Uncertain
Election News
India To Host First WAVES Summit From May 1-4 in Mumbai: Vaishnaw
India News
How BJP Scripted Delhi Return, Collapse of Kejri-Wall: 10 Big Reasons
Election News
BJP's Vote Share Up By 7%, AAP's Down By 10%; Congress's Rises By 2%
Election News
Will Make Yamunaji the Identity of Delhi: PM Modi
India News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: