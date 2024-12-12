'High Speed Is Not Biggest Problem’: Union Minister Gadkari Reveals Major Cause of Road Accidents

New Delhi: Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said the biggest reason for road accidents is lane indiscipline and not the high speeds adding that youth needs to be educated about the traffic discipline.

Gadkari said that people drive at high speeds globally, and it's not as big of an issue.

‘High Speeds Not an Issue, It’s Lane Indiscipline…’

“High speed is not such a big problem as the world over, people drive fast. However, lane indiscipline is a bigger problem in India,” the transport minister noted.

‘Youth Need to Be Educated About Traffic Discipline’

During the Question Hour in the Lok Sabha, Gadkari said, “people, especially youth, have to be educated about traffic discipline, and even children ought to be sensitised about the importance of traffic rules.”

He further said that CCTV cameras have been installed on roads to monitor traffic violations. The minister further urged the members of the House to conduct awareness programs in their constituencies.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla emphasized that it is the responsibility of the House members to educate the public about traffic rules to help prevent road accidents.

India Status Report On Road Safety 2023

In 2023, nearly 1.73 lakh people lost their lives in road accidents, averaging 474 fatalities per day, or one death every three minutes, according to data shared by states with the central government.