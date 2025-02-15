'Where Is She Watching From?': Himanta Shares Elizabeth Gogoi's 2014 Tweet, Questions Pakistan Connection

New Delhi: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma remains steadfast in his allegations against Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi’s British wife, Elizabeth Colburn, regarding her purported links with Pakistan . Following his claims on Saturday that the “network is now emerging as far more significant and deeply entrenched than initially thought,” Sarma shared a 2014 tweet by Elizabeth Gogoi and questioned, “See the concern—where is she watching from? She certainly needs to clarify.”

He also shared screenshots of old posts on X by Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, an advisor to Pakistan's Planning Commission and a former colleague of Colburn, asserting that the relationship between the Gogois and the Pakistani national appeared to be “deeply rooted.”

The Assam CM further targeted the Jorhat MP, demanding answers over allegations of ISI links, “leading young individuals to the Pakistan embassy for brainwashing and radicalisation,” and Colburn’s refusal to take Indian citizenship for the past 12 years and retweeted a post by BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya.

Levelling up his attack on the Congress MP, Himanta Sarma said that ever since he married Elizabeth Colburn, he raised on questions on sensitive defence matters in the Parliament. However, the Opposition refuted these charges.

Himanta shares Ali Sheikh’s old tweet from 2009, shares deep concern over Elizabeth's works

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the Assam CM brought to the front an old tweet of Ali Sheikh from 2009 on illegal Bangladeshi migrants and targeted Gogoi’s wife saying, “Elizabeth Colburn wife of MP worked under Ali Tauqeer Sheikh in the organisation LEAD Pakistan, which operated under the guise of climate change initiatives. A closer examination of his works and articles reveals a deeper and more strategic involvement, particularly in Assam. The extent of this network is now emerging as far more significant and deeply entrenched than initially thought.”

Assam CM shares another ‘proof’ of deep-rooted Elizabeth-Ali Sheikh relation

Further consolidating his case, the Assam Chief Minister bring it to the public notice another tweet of Ali Sheikh from 2020 when Pakistani nationals lauded Gaurav Gogoi for raising the issue of Delhi riots in the Parliament.

“Pakistan National Ali Sheikh of Lead Pakistan who is Elizabeth Colburn’s colleague and supervisor shared his anti-India propaganda and also tagged and cheered MP when he raised the Delhi Riots 2020 issue in Parliament. Yes, The relationships appear to be deeply rooted,” the Chief Minister wrote on X.