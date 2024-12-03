After Jamia Islamia, Religious Conversion Row Rocks Andhra Pradesh University

Amaravati: An incident of alleged religious conversion has surfaced from a university in Andhra Pradesh after Hindu students accused a professor of promoting a minority religion. Hindu students at the Sri Venkateswara University in Tirupati have alleged that a university professor was trying to convert students and favouring a particular minority religion.

According to reports, a heated argument had also taken place between the Hindu students and the professor who is accused of religious conversion.

Though a complaint has been lodged by the students in the matter, an official confirmation as to what action has been taken against the principal is yet to come.

A couple of weeks ago, allegations of religious conversion and harassment of non-Muslim students had surfaced from Delhi's Jamia Millia University when many students alleged that they were being forced to convert.

Earlier, Jamia Millia Islamia University was at the centre of a row in wake of complaints alleging religious conversions taking place at the campus. The matter was highlighted a couple of weeks ago when a student made shocking claims alleging that she was sexually molested, harassed and was being forced to convert her faith by the university administration.

The student also filed a complaint with the Delhi Police, following which a probe was initiated. The accusation sparked an outrage in the university with several groups of students coming out in support of the victim.