  • Horse Thrown Several Feet Into Air by Speeding Car in UP, Disturbing Video Emerges

Published 19:47 IST, December 9th 2024

Horse Thrown Several Feet Into Air by Speeding Car in UP, Disturbing Video Emerges

In a tragic incident, a horse died after a speeding car hit a horse-drawn carriage (buggy) on the Delhi-Saharanpur Highway in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Horse thrown several feet into Air by speeding car in UP | Image: X

Baghpat: In a tragic incident, a horse died after a speeding car hit a horse-drawn carriage (buggy) on the Delhi-Saharanpur Highway in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat. 

The collision was so intense that the horse was thrown several feet into the air before falling to the ground. 

The entire event was recorded on CCTV.

Horse Thrown Several Feet Into Air by Speeding Car in UP | WATCH

The accident also left five people seriously injured: Naresh Rana, Renu, Akash, Pranjal, and Rashmi. 

“They were immediately taken to a nearby healthcare facility for initial medical treatment,” officials said. 

The Baghpat police said that the the car involved in the incident has been identified. 

"On morning of December 9, the Kotwali Baghpat police station received information about the accident in Gauripur. On receiving the information, the police took immediate action and reached the spot. The injured were rushed to the district hospital", Singh said while mentioning that the horse lost its life at the accident.

Circle Officer Harish Singh said that an investigation into the matter is currently underway.

 

Updated 19:47 IST, December 9th 2024

