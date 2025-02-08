Published 00:53 IST, February 8th 2025
How Many Indians Deported From US In Last 15 Years? EAM Jaishankar Shares Data
External Affairs Minister Jaishankar has said that action taken by the US authorities over deporting illegal immigrants to their native country was "not new".
- India News
- 2 min read
New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said that action taken by the US authorities over deporting illegal immigrants to their native country was "not new".
EAM Jaishankar informed Parliament that a total of 15,756 illegal Indian immigrants have been deported to India from the US since 2009.
"The process of deportation (by the US) is not new... it has been there for years. This is not a policy applicable to only one country. Our focus should be on the crackdown on illegal migrants…" the minister said in Rajya Sabha.
According to the data shared by Jaishankar, 2019 saw the most number of Indians being deported by the US (2,042).
Here’s Year Wise Break-Up of Indians Deported From US
- 2009: 734
- 2010: 799
- 2011: 597
- 2012: 530
- 2013: 515
- 2014: 591
- 2015: 708
- 2016: 1,303
- 2017: 1,024
- 2018: 1,180
- 2019: 2,042
- 2020: 1,889
- 2021: 805
- 2022: 862
- 2023: 617
- 2024: 1,368
Following the deportation of Indians from the United States, the US State Department said that the only beneficiaries of mass migration are human traffickers.
In a post on X, the US State Department said, "Many of the people who seek mass migration are often victimised along the way. It's not good for anyone. The only people who benefit from mass migration are traffickers.""The Trump administration is focused on stopping illegal migration and protecting both our borders and citizens," the post added.
Notably, the US Air Force plane carrying Indian citizens who allegedly illegally migrated to the US arrived in Punjab's Amritsar on Wednesday. As many as 104 Indian nationals were on the plane that landed in Amritsar.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 00:53 IST, February 8th 2025