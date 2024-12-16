How Nikita Singhania Changed Location Daily To Avoid Arrest In Atul Subhash Suicide

Bengaluru Techie Suicide : The prime accused in the suicide case of Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash, Nikita Singhania, his wife, changed her location every day to avoid arrest, police said on Monday. Nikita Singhania was arrested from Gurugram, Haryana , while her mother, Nisha Singhania, and brother, Anurag Singhania, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

Upon hearing of the arrival of Karnataka police teams, the trio reportedly changed locations to evade capture, locking their homes and leaving. Notices were pasted on the walls of their residences, instructing them to appear before the police within three days.

The accused primarily communicated via WhatsApp, making it difficult for authorities to track their movements. However, Nikita Singhania accidentally made a phone call to one of her close relatives. Using the tower location of the call, the police traced her to a PG accommodation in Gurugram, where she was arrested.

Following her arrest, the police interrogated Nikita, during which she made a phone call to her mother, Nisha Singhania, and brother, Anurag Singhania. Based on their locations, police located and arrested them in Jhunsi town, Uttar Pradesh. The accused were questioned for nine hours.

Nikita’s 2-year-old son was placed in the safe custody of one of her relatives. Nikita Singhania has claimed she never harassed Atul Subhash and had been living separately from him for three years. Atul’s brother, Bikas Kumar, stated that their family wanted to see the child.