How PM Modi Convinced Fadnavis For Taking Up Deputy CM's Role In 2022

Mumbai: Newly sworned-in Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said that one call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi about taking the Deputy Chief Minister's role in 2022 changed his perception and he realised that it was the right thing to do. In the first and exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network after taking oath as CM, Devendra Fadnavis revealed his interaction with Eknath Shinde when he was asked to become the Deputy CM in Mahayuti 2.0.

Speaking to Republic, Devendra Fadnavis said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's one call changed his perception and when he did it on his command, he felt that it was the right decision to make him the Deputy Chief Minister back then.

Responding to when asked that he was not ready to take up the Deputy CM's role in 2022, Devendra Fadnavis said, “…I would have taken up the role since it was the party's decision but perhaps not with my full heart.”

Speaking further Fadnavis said, "PM Modi's one call changed his perception and I also thought whatever he said was right. I will do it if he's saying and after taking the Deputy CM's role the praise I received from workers and leaders made me believe that I would've have not got this even if I had become the Chief Minister. The way it boosted my confidence, I can say that it was the right decision to make me the chief minister."

Fadnavis on how he convinced Eknath Shinde for Deputy CM's role

Devendra Fadnavis said that he shared with Eknath Shinde his own experience of taking up the Deputy CM's role saying if a party leader is not in the government, he won't be able to run either the party or the government.