I Support Everyone Who Wishes To Re-Embrace Sanatana: CM Yogi Adityanath on Ghar Wapsi

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath voiced strong support for "Ghar Wapsi" on Wednesday. Speaking during Republic Bharat's Maha Kumbh Mahasammelan in an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, CM Adityanath called for a warm reception for those returning to Sanatana Dharma.

CM Yogi Adityanath said, “If someone sincerely wishes to return to their roots, they should be welcomed wholeheartedly. We must understand that if someone who lost their way comes home in the evening, they are not considered astray. In some historical contexts, whether due to pressure, deceit, or other reasons, individuals changed their religion. If they now choose to return and adhere to the values and principles of Sanatana Dharma, we must welcome them.”

“I strongly support this,” Yogi Adityanath added.

Biggest Festival of Sanatana Dharma: CM Yogi

CM Yogi also credited Prime Minister Modi for the UNESCO recognition of the Mahakumbh as world’s largest religious and cultural festival.

According to him, the Mahakumbh not only celebrates India’s religious traditions but also highlights the importance of the guru-shishya parampara, connecting generations through knowledge and spirituality.

Republic Bharat's Mahakumbh Mahasammelan

To commemorate the historic Mahakumbh Mela is set to begin on January 13, Republic Media Network is hosting a grand Mahakumbh Mahasammelan today, on January 8, 2025 (Wednesday) in Lucknow.