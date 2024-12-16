IIT Kanpur Rape Case: Hindu Groups Accuse ACP Mohsin Khan of 'Love Jihad,' Demand Action

Kanpur: Several Hindu organizations submitted a memorandum to the Kanpur Police Commissioner, claiming the involvement of "love jihad" in the alleged rape incident of a 26-year-old research scholar studying at IIT Kanpur.

In the memorandum, these Hindu organisations have called for the for the immediate arrest of ACP Collectorganj, Mohsin Khan, raising concerns over the handling of the case.

Hindu Groups Accuse ACP Khan of ‘Love Jihad’

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been assigned to thoroughly investigate the matter.

Krishna Tiwari, leader of the Hindu organization, expressed his concerns, while Amit Singh, the ADCP of Kanpur Police Commissionerate, reiterated that the case is under active investigation and further steps will be taken based on its findings.

The team is actively reviewing CCTV footage and recording statements by interrogating individuals within the IIT campus, particularly from the hostel where the incident reportedly occurred, officials said.

While the investigation is ongoing, police officials have assured the public that appropriate action will be taken soon. Both the SIT and local authorities are working diligently to uncover the truth behind the incident.

IIT Kanpur Issues Statement

Meanwhile, IIT-Kanpur Director Manindra Agrawal said in a statement, "As is well known now, a girl student of IIT-K has accused a police officer of sexual exploitation and filed a complaint. The institute is committed to provide all the necessary support to the student at this difficult time."