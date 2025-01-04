Dense Fog Engulfs Delhi, Trains & Flight Ops Hit; GRAP-3 Restrictions Imposed Across NCR | LIVE

Mohan Mondal was nabbed by NIA on Thursday in connection with the May 2023 case, said the agency.

Bijoy Krishna Bhunia was kidnapped and killed in Goramahal village in Moyna in Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal.

Mohan Mandal had non-bailable warrants issued against him after he had absconded.

He is the third accused to be arrested in the case, with two others, identified as Naba Kumar Mondal and Suvendu Bhowmick, having been arrested earlier.