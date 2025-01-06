Search icon
LIVE-BLOG

Published 06:55 IST, January 6th 2025

BPSC Exam Row: Prashant Kishor Detained Amid Massive Protests | LIVE

Republic brings you all the latest updates from across the country. Stay tuned!

Reported by: Digital Desk
BPSC Exam Row: Prashant Kishor Detained Amid Massive Protests | LIVE | Image: ANI

Stay tuned for all the latest updates as we bring you breaking news  from across India. Today's news include the ongoing BPSC protest in Patna, where police have detained Prashant Kishor and cleared Gandhi Maidan, as well as PM Modi's upcoming inauguration of key railway projects in Jammu & Kashmir, Telangana, and Odisha. Also, commuters are praising the newly launched Delhi-Meerut RRTS as it improves connectivity and travel time. 

PM Modi to Inaugurate Rail Projects in J-k, Telangana, Odisha
Delhi-Meerut RRTS: Namo Bharat Trains Boost Connectivity, Reduce Travel Time
Patna Police Detains Prashant Kishor, Vacates Gandhi Maidan

Live Blog

Stay tuned for all the latest updates as we bring you breaking news  from across India. Today's news include the ongoing BPSC protest in Patna, where police have detained Prashant Kishor and cleared Gandhi Maidan, as well as PM Modi's upcoming inauguration of key railway projects in Jammu & Kashmir, Telangana, and Odisha. Also, commuters are praising the newly launched Delhi-Meerut RRTS as it improves connectivity and travel time.  

  • Listen to this article
06:50 IST, January 6th 2025

PM Modi to Inaugurate Rail Projects in J-k, Telangana, Odisha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various railway projects on Monday in different parts of the country, reads a release from the Prime Minister's Office.
As per the release, the virtual event will commence at around 12.30 pm via video conferencing. 

06:53 IST, January 6th 2025

Delhi-Meerut RRTS: Namo Bharat Trains Boost Connectivity, Reduce Travel Time

Commuters praised PM Modi for inaugurating the 13-km section of the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor.

The new stretch, part of the 'Namo Bharat' corridor, connects Uttar Pradesh's Sahibabad with Delhi's Ashok Nagar, reducing travel time and improving connectivity for daily commuters.

06:51 IST, January 6th 2025

Patna Police Detains Prashant Kishor, Vacates Gandhi Maidan

Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishor was detained by the Patna Police in the early hours of Monday. He was sitting on an indefinite hunger strike seeking action against the alleged BPSC exam paper leak. 

Updated 06:57 IST, January 6th 2025

