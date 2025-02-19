India to Open Two New Trekking Routes Near China Border | Date, Timing & Full Details Here

Adventure seekers have a reason to celebrate as Uttarakhand is all set to open two new trekking routes near the China border. These previously unexplored trails, which remained closed after the 1962 India-China War, will now be developed to boost tourism. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for these high-altitude treks during his visit to the Harshil-Mukhwa region on February 27.

The much-anticipated Janaktal trek in Jadung Valley will be the world’s second-highest trekking route, reaching an altitude of 17,716 feet above sea level. Another challenging route, Neelapani-Muling La Pass, will also be developed at 17,000 feet, offering breathtaking landscapes. Both these routes connect to the Tibet region and hold immense adventure tourism potential.

India's Second Highest Trek

The Janaktal trek spans 12 km through rugged high-altitude terrain, leading to a pristine lake surrounded by snow-clad peaks. Trekking enthusiasts will get a chance to experience untouched beauty in an area that was once restricted.

The region, including Jadung, Nelong, and Sonam Valley, was closed after the war and converted into military cantonments, barring entry for tourists and locals. Now, in a move similar to Ladakh’s tourism model, the Uttarakhand government aims to develop these routes to attract both domestic and international adventure travelers.

Grand Preparations for PM Modi’s Visit

In anticipation of the Prime Minister’s arrival, Uttarakhand is gearing up for a grand showcase of its adventure tourism potential. Multiple events, including a motorbike rally, an ATV-RTV rally, and two trekking expeditions, are being organised to highlight the region’s landscape.

Indian Army will lead the motorbike-ATV-RTV rally from Harsil.

- Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board (UTDB) will conduct a motorbike rally to Jadung.

- ITBP will organize a high-altitude trekking expedition from Neelapani to Muling La Base and another *from Jadung to Janaktal.