Indian Citizens Falling Prey to...: EAM Jaishankar Calls for Crackdown on Illegal Migration Industry

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar urged to focus on crack down on the illegal migrant industry while ensuring that visa processes remain smooth for legitimate travellers, including tourists on Thursday in Rajya Sabha. Jaishankar made the statement in the House after the opposition created an uproar over the deportation of 104 Indians from the US. The deportees were reportedly sent back in an American military aircraft, handcuffed and chained on February 5th.

India Engaging with U.S. Over Treatment of Deportees

Addressing concerns, Jaishankar assured that the government is in talks with U.S. authorities to prevent any mistreatment of deportees.

"We are engaging the U.S. government to ensure the returning deportees are not mistreated in any manner," he said.

He also clarified that the US follows its own deportation policies, which are not new and are practiced by several other countries.

US Deportation Policies and Use of Restraints

Regarding the use of handcuffs, Jaishankar said that the US administration had informed India that women and children were not restrained.

"The deportation by the U.S. is organized and executed by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The standard operating procedure (SOP) for deportations via aircraft, in effect since 2012, allows for the use of restraints. ICE has informed us that women and children are not subjected to these restraints."