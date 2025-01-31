Published 21:38 IST, January 31st 2025
Indian Engineers Struggle To Work Hard Despite Rs 1 Crore Salary, Says IITian CEO
Varun Vummadi, CEO of a startup, criticized India's work culture, noting that many well-paid engineers resist extra effort, especially a six-day workweek.
- India News
- 2 min read
Yet another day, yet another discussion on work-life balance! In today's discussion, Varun Vummadi, co-founder and CEO of a startup, expressed concerns about the work culture in India. He stated that despite earning substantial salaries, many engineers hesitate to put in extra effort, especially when required to work six days a week. His comments triggered a debate on social media, with some questioning the need for a six-day workweek.
Meanwhile, others argue that a five-day, eight-hour work schedule is more beneficial for mental health, physical well-being, and overall productivity.
Varun Vummadi shared his observation on X (formerly Twitter), stating, "I've noticed a trend in hiring engineers for our Indian office. Despite offering a base salary of ₹1 crore, many are unwilling to put in hard work."
He further added, "A large number of engineers with 3-8 years of experience are hesitant to work six days a week."
"Why insist on a six-day workweek? The focus should be on performance, not the number of workdays. If someone isn’t performing, it’s better to remove them," commented a social media user in response to the IITian’s post.
One user commented, "Regardless of the field, the era of ‘pay a high salary and make them work 24×7’ is over. In my view, a five-day workweek with eight-hour shifts is essential for both mental and physical well-being, as well as productivity."
Another humorously remarked, "Narayan Murthy made working hard seem uncool by constantly preaching about it. People just don’t want to validate him."
A fourth user added, "People are finally recognizing the importance of prioritizing their health above everything else."
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 21:38 IST, January 31st 2025