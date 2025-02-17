Search icon
  • News /
  • India News /
  • ‘Install CCTV Cameras or Face Action’: Jammu DC Orders Shopkeepers Amid Terror Threats

Updated 17:43 IST, February 17th 2025

‘Install CCTV Cameras or Face Action’: Jammu DC Orders Shopkeepers Amid Terror Threats

The Deputy Commissioner of Jammu on Monday issued an order directing all shopkeepers and business establishments to install CCTV cameras for public safety.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Medha Singh
Share
‘Install CCTV Cameras or Face Action’: Jammu DC Orders Shopkeepers Amid Terror Threats | Image: Representational

Jammu: In response to rising terror threats, the Deputy Commissioner of Jammu on Monday issued an order directing all shopkeepers and business establishments to install CCTV cameras for public safety. The directive, issued under Section 163 of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita, 2023, will take effect from February 17.

The order stressed the importance of surveillance in preventing security threats and ensuring public safety.

Also Read: Indian Army Unveils Kamikaze Drone at IIT Jammu Expo 

Police officials have been instructed to strictly enforce the directive and take action against violators.

“All SHOs have been directed to prepare a detailed report of their areas and submit it to the SSP, mentioning how many people have not installed CCTV cameras,” the order stated.

Authorities warned that strict action would be taken against those who fail to comply with the new security measure.

Published 17:43 IST, February 17th 2025

