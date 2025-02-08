Invest Karnataka 2025: Minister MB Patil Unveils Visionary Initiatives Ahead of Global Investors Meet

Bengaluru: In an announcement ahead of Global Investors Meet (GIM), Invest Karnataka 2025, the state Minister of Large and Medium Scale Industries, MB Patil, outlined a bold vision for Karnataka’s industrial and economic future. Scheduled from February 12–14, 2025, with an inaugural event on February 11, 2025, the summit will spotlight Karnataka’s strategic position as an innovation and investment hub, while fostering global partnerships across industries.

Distinguished leaders, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh , Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi , Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, Minister of Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister of Heavy Industries H.D. Kumaraswamy, and Minister of State for Ministry of Labour and Employment, Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Shobha Karandlaje, are expected to attend the inauguration and participate in the summit.

Karnataka Minister MB Patil announced the first-ever Invest Karnataka Awards, recognizing 14 pioneering industries that have shaped the state’s industrial growth. Special categories include Sunrise Sector Awards, celebrating advancements in Aerospace & Defense (public and private), Auto/EV, and Biotech & Lifesciences, along with awards for Highest One-Time Investment and Pioneers in Global R&D. Complementing this, the Karnataka Case Study Booklet, set for launch during the awards, will highlight transformative investments and success stories driving Karnataka’s economic evolution.

Strengthening support for small businesses, the first-ever SME Awards will honour 35+ outstanding enterprises, with special recognition for district-level excellence, women entrepreneurs, and sectoral achievements. Reinforcing Karnataka’s status as a global leader in innovation, 60+ companies & startups will showcase disruptive technologies in manufacturing, mobility, and clean energy, featuring breakthroughs in autonomous systems, carbon nanotubes, UAVs, and advanced robotics at the Future of Innovation Expo.

In a move to further industrial expansion, the government announced the development of sector-specific industrial parks, including the Advanced Pharma Park in Kolar, a Solar Cell Park and Food Park in Vijayapura, a Drone Park in Chitradurga, and EV Clusters in Chikkaballapur and Dharwad. Additionally, the 200-acre Startup Park in Hubballi, poised to support 400+ startups, and the 1,200-acre Industrial Park in Tidagundi, Vijayapura, are projected to reaffirm Karnataka’s commitment to becoming a global industrial hub.

Invest Karnataka 2025 will feature an impressive lineup of 75+ marquee speakers including Anand Mahindra, Sajjan Jindal, Dr. Shashi Tharoor, Sebastian Thrun, Ann Dunkin, Nikhil Kamath, Kiran Rao, Geetanjali Kirloskar, Patrick Lord, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Vivek Lall, Sudarshan Venu, Martin Lundstedt, Rob Boyd, Akis Evangelidis, and Prashant Prakash. With 25+ technical sessions, 10+ country sessions, and SME Connect discussions, the summit will explore global economic trends, innovation, and resilience strategies

MB Patil also reinforced Karnataka’s commitment to academia and global collaboration with strategic University MoUs, including expanded partnerships for KWIN City and a recent MoU with the University of Liverpool, further strengthening research and innovation ties. Additionally, 19 country partners will engage in trade discussions, with 9 dedicated country pavilions and 10+ country-specific sessions showcasing investment opportunities and positioning Karnataka within global supply chains.