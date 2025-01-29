Mauni Amavasya 'Amrit Snan' Called Off After Near-Stampede at Maha Kumbh | LIVE

According to an eyewitness, the stampede took place around 2:30 am when a large number of devotees reached the Sangam banks.

“The problem was mainly due to the fact that the crowd had no idea where to go after bathing. These people were carrying heavy luggage on their heads. There were a large number of iron dustbins that pilgrims could not see. A few people fell as they lost balance. Their luggage could be seen all over the area,” the eyewitness said.