Published 14:18 IST, February 12th 2025

Jabalpur Medical College Doctors Served Food Cooked with Bathroom Tap Water

A medical college in Jabalpur has landed itself in controversy for allegedly preparing food for doctors using water from a bathroom tap.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Jabalpur Medical College Doctors Served Food Cooked with Bathroom Tap Water | Image: X

Jabalpur: The Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Medical College in Jabalpur has landed itself in controversy after a viral video allegedly showed food prepared for doctors using water from a bathroom tap.

According to reports, the incident took place on February 6 and has since sparked outrage.

A video circulating on social media appears to show food being cooked with water from a tap located near a bathroom commode.

The food was reportedly prepared for doctors attending the annual ISSP conference held at the college’s New Academic Block. The event was attended by health department officials and medical professionals from across the district and surrounding areas.

College’s Response

However, College Dean Navneet Saxena denied the allegations, stating that the water was only used to wash utensils and not for cooking.

The incident has triggered outrage on social media, with many questioning hygiene standards at the institution.

Authorities have launched a further investigation into the matter.

Updated 14:18 IST, February 12th 2025

