‘Jacuzzis, Showers & Staged Photo Ops’: PM Modi Roars in Lok Sabha, Rips Into Rahul, Kejriwal And Cynics

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his fiery reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address in the Lok Sabha, launched a scathing attack on the Opposition, accusing them of peddling empty slogans while the BJP-led NDA at the Centre delivered real development to the poor. Speaking in Lok Sabha, PM Narendra Modi said the President's address to Parliament strengthens the resolve of Viksit Bharat, gives new hope and inspires people. He also expressed gratitude towards the people of the country giving him the opportunity for the 14th time to reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address. "It's a great privilege for me that the people of this country have given me the opportunity to reply to the Motion of Thanks on President's address for the 14th time. So, today I also thank the public and those who participated in the discussion in the House," the Prime Minister said. "Yesterday and today, all the honourable members expressed their views on the Motion of Thanks. It is natural and a tradition of democracy, there was praise where required and some negative things were also said where there was some problem..."

Our Govt Focuses on 'Har Ghar Jal', Others on Jacuzzis: PM's Dig at Arvind Kejriwal

"Our government, in the last five years, has provided tap water to the people of the country. Living under a thatched or plastic roof during the rainy season is incredibly difficult—dreams are crushed every moment, and not everyone can understand this struggle. So far, 4 crore homes have been provided, and as someone who has experienced poverty, I know the true value of a solid roof over one’s head. We have built over 12 crore toilets, ensuring dignity and hygiene for millions. While discussions on social media and in the media revolve around some leaders focusing on jacuzzis and showers, but our focus is to ensure 'Haar Ghar Jal'. After 75 years of Independence, nearly 16 crore households did not have tap connections for water. Our government provided 'Nal Se Jal' to 12 crore households in five years", said PM Modi launching a veiled attack on AAP leader and former Delhi CM Kejriwal

On Rahul Gandhi's 'Boring' Remark

Roaring back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for calling President's address boring, PM Modi in strong words said,"Those who do photo sessions in poor people's huts for entertainment will naturally find parliamentary discussions boring. Our efforts are focused on solving problems. We work with complete dedication."

'Only 15 Paise Reaches The Needy', PM Recalls Rajiv Gandhi's admission

Stepping up his attack on the Congress, Prime Minister Modi recalled former PM Rajiv Gandhi’s admission that if Re 1 is sent from Delhi, people got only 15 paise.

“There was a prime minister who identified the problem and said only 15 paise is delivered to the people when the government releases 1 rupee. There was only one-party rule in the country. People gave us a mandate to work for them. We only have one motive—people’s money for the people of the country. During our tenure, we transferred 40 lakh crore rupees to the accounts of the people of the country", PM said in Lok Sabha.

'25 Crore People Come Out of Poverty'