Jammu: ADGP Calls for Freezing Accounts of Drug Dealers, Smugglers in Region

Jammu: Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Anand Jain on Sunday reviewed the ongoing measures against drug trafficking and substance abuse in the Jammu region and called for freezing the accounts and properties of drug dealers and smugglers as a decisive action against them.

The ADGP directed the officers to map out vulnerable areas, conduct focused operations and ensure the proper maintenance of chain of custody and documentation to secure convictions.

Chairing a review meeting to assess and reinforce anti-drug measures, Jain took a detailed appraisal of efforts to combat the trafficking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances and their consumption, a police spokesperson said.

He emphasized the critical need for collaborative action and robust inter-agency coordination to dismantle drug networks operating in Jammu.

The meeting focused on strengthening surveillance, enhancing intelligence sharing and stepping up community awareness campaigns, particularly in high-risk areas, the spokesperson added.

Acknowledging the recent successes in reducing drug-related activity, the ADGP urged continued efforts to counter the evolving tactics of drug networks.

To improve conviction rates, he instructed the officers to identify vulnerable areas, conduct targeted operations and ensure meticulous documentation and investigation practices.

The ADGP stressed the necessity of thorough investigations and prosecutorial assessments to ensure the conviction of the accused. He also directed the Crime Branch Jammu to develop guidelines and investigative modules to enhance the effectiveness of officers handling narco-related cases.

Additionally, Jain highlighted the importance of attaching properties acquired through drug trafficking and freezing accounts linked to known and suspected drug dealers and smugglers, particularly in the border regions.

He further directed the officers to identify skilled and experienced investigators to handle narco cases effectively.