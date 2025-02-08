Jammu Police Nab Two Armed Criminals In Shootout

Jammu: The Jammu police have arrested two armed criminals in a shootout in Jammu Region on Saturday evening. The police confirmed the encounter saying that one of the accused sustained bullet injuries in the leg and was shifted to a hospital for treatment.

A senior police official stated that one of the accused, identified as Daljot Singh alias "Daljot Punjabi", was injured in the encounter and was shifted to a hospital for treatment.

The police official said that based on a tip-off, notorious criminals Daljot Singh and Aman Singh alias "Anu," were intercepted while they were en route to Jammu from Samba with the intention of committing a heinous crime.

A special checkpoint was set up on the Ring Road and the two, travelling in an SUV, were signalled to stop. However, they opened fire, prompting retaliatory action by the police, the officer said.

Daljot Singh was injured in the exchange of fire and was subsequently arrested along with his associate, he added.