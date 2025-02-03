Union Budget 2025 in association with

Published 13:17 IST, February 3rd 2025

Jewar Airport to Start Regular Operations from April: Civil Aviation Minister

The Jewar international airport will start regular operations from April, Minister for Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Jewar Airport to Start Regular Operations from April: Civil Aviation Minister | Image: ANI

New Delhi: The Jewar international airport is emerging as the largest airport in Asia and regular operations will start from April, Minister for Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu said in Rajya Sabha.

Responding to supplementaries during Question in the Rajya Sabha, he said the airlines are also excited to start operations from there and improve connectivity across the world.

"Jewar airport is emerging as the country's and Asia's biggest airport. We have conducted the validation flight in December at the airport.

"Everything is going according to timelines and very soon in the month of April we will see regular operations starting from Jewar-Noida international airport," the minister told the Upper House.

He said all airlines including Air India and Indigo are very excited to improve connectivity from the Noida airport.

"... The airport lies right next to Noida expressway and we will see connectivity of roads happening very soon," he said.

Responding to other supplementaries, the minister said the UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) scheme has been a revolutionary scheme and it will be extended for ten more years.

"The government is working on adding another 100 airports across the country," the minister informed.

To a question on the starting of the Kushinagar airport, he said "it would be opened soon and we are working towards it".

(This story is not edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed) 

Updated 13:19 IST, February 3rd 2025

Good News Air India Indigo

