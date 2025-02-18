Updated 14:46 IST, February 18th 2025
J&K Police Probing 'Terror Angle' in 02 Civilians' Death in Kathua; Loops in Counter Terror and Intelligence Wing
This comes after locals expressed deep concern over the incident, stating that terror activities have been on the rise in the area for some time now.
- India News
- 2 min read
Jammu and Kashmir Police is probing a terror angle in the death of two civilians, Shamsher and Roshan Lal, who were brutally strangled to death in the Billawar area of Kathua on February 16. Police have sent a new Station House Officer (SHO) and a specialised team from the Counter Terror and Intelligence wing is also working on the technical aspects.
Sources in Jammu Kashmir Police have informed Republic World that the Police have transferred the Station House Officer (SHO) of Billawar and deployed a new officer to lead the investigation. Additionally, a specialized team from the Counter Terror and Intelligence wing of J&K Police has been roped in to assist in the ongoing probe.
This comes after locals expressed deep concern over the incident, stating that terror activities have been on the rise in the area for some time now. “Even during the 1990s, when terrorism was at its peak, this region remained peaceful. But now, what has happened? Terrorism is increasing every day. I urge the police to deploy teams and thoroughly investigate the matter. The victims were simple farmers and shepherds—how could they have gone to the forests? This area has become unsafe, and we are living in fear. All we want is justice,” the resident said.
Official Spokesperson of Jammu Police said that the Inspector General of Police Jammu Zone, Bhim Sen Tuti, IPS, visited the Forward Operating Bases (FOBs) in district Kathua to assess the security scenario and reviewed the existing security arrangements, operational readiness, and coordination mechanisms between the police, Army, and paramilitary forces.
Sources have informed Republic World that IGP Jammu also visited the place where Shamsher and Roshan Lal were found dead. "Sniffer dogs were also called in for the probe on the third day of the incident. IG was there along with DIG JKS, SSP Operations and Training and SP SOG Jammu along with other officials. We are looking into call dump data of the area to get a breakthrough. Both killed were not fire upon, killed by strangulation and were not carrying mobile phones when they went to forests for getting vegetables," he added
Published 14:46 IST, February 18th 2025