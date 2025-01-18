Published 21:35 IST, January 18th 2025
J&K Police Releases Pictures Of 4 Active Terrorists In Kishtwar, Offers Rs 5 Lakh Reward
The Jammu and Kashmir Police released pictures of four active terrorists in the Kishtwar district on Saturday.
Kishtwar: In further steps to combat terrorism in the Jammu region, the Jammu and Kashmir Police released pictures of four active terrorists in the Kishtwar district on Saturday. The police have also announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh each for anyone providing credible information about these terrorists.
According to the reports, the four terrorists have been identified as Saifullah, Farman, Adil, and another terrorist believed to be Basha. The police have got their posters, printed in both Urdu and English and made them public, urging citizens to share any information about these terrorists.
The police have assured that the identity of informers will be kept confidential. As per a senior police official, the move is part of a larger effort to curb terrorism in the region, which has seen a surge in terror attacks last year.
Kishtwar district has been a target of terror groups, with a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of the Army's special forces killed and three personnel injured in an encounter on November 10. Two Village Defence Guards (VDG) were also killed in Kishtwar on November 7, with the terror group 'Kashmir Tigers' claiming responsibility.
