Published 23:17 IST, February 1st 2025
Joint Security Forces Launch Anti-Terror Operations at 5 Locations Across Poonch and Rajouri
Joint security forces launched anti-terror operations at five locations across Poonch and Rajouri districts in Jammu and Kashmir.
Srinagar: In a major counter-terror operation, joint security forces launched anti-terror operations at five locations across Poonch and Rajouri districts in Jammu and Kashmir. This follows the foiling of an infiltration bid in Poonch the previous day, during which two terrorists were killed.
The Indian Army, CRPF, and J&K Police are jointly conducting operations in the Mankot, Balakot, and Surankote areas of Poonch district, as well as in Manjakote and Chaudhary Nar areas of Rajouri district.
Sources told Republic that the first operation began at 9:30 AM today, led by the Special Operations Group with CRPF 38 Bn in Kasbalari, Mendhar. A second operation followed at 10:00 AM by SOG Mendhar in the Balakote area. The third operation was launched at 10:15 AM in the Parnai Project area of Surankote, Poonch.
In Rajouri district of Jammu, two operations were launched by joint forces in Manjakote area's Dhori Mal this morning at around 10.30 AM. Another Cordon and Search Operation was launched by SOG along with Indian Army and CRPF in Chowdhury Nar area at 11:30 AM in Rajouri. Security forces have intensified search and combing operations in these areas to eliminate terror threats.
Updated 23:17 IST, February 1st 2025