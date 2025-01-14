Published 19:18 IST, January 14th 2025
Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya Appointed as Delhi High Court Chief Justice
The Ministry of Law and Justice on Tuesday notified the appointment of Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya as the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court.
"In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 222 of the Constitution of India, the President, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India, is pleased to transfer Shri Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya, Chief Justice, Bombay High Court as the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court and direct him to assume charge of the office of the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court," the notification uploaded on Department of Justice website.
On January 7, the Supreme Court Collegium recommended the transfer of Justice Upadhyaya, the current Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court, to the Delhi High Court.
Justice Upadhyaya is set to succeed Justice Vibhu Bakhru, who is presently serving as the acting Chief Justice. The Delhi High Court is currently operating with 35 judges, well below its sanctioned strength of 60.
