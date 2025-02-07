Search icon
Published 11:05 IST, February 7th 2025

BREAKING: Karnataka HC Quashes POCSO Case Against Ex-CM BS Yediyurappa in Big Relief

BREAKING: Karnataka HC Quashes POCSO Case Against Ex-CM BS Yediyurappa in Big Relief

Reported by: Digital Desk
Karnataka High Court Quashes POCSO Case against former CM BS Yediyurappa | Image: PTI/File

Bengaluru: Karnataka High Court Dismissed the POCSO case against the former Karnataka CM BS Yeddyurappa on Friday, according to sources. 

Updated 11:17 IST, February 7th 2025

