Karnataka Shocker: Nurse Uses Fevikwik to Seal Child's Wound Instead Of Stitches

Karnataka: A shocking case of medical negligence has surfaced at a government hospital in Hubli, Karnataka, where a nurse used Feviquick, a fast-drying adhesive, instead of stitches to treat a seven-year-old boy's wound.

The incident occurred after the child, Gurukishan Annappa Hosamani, injured his face while playing and was rushed to a local health center. Despite the deep wound and heavy bleeding, the nurse, Jyoti, decided to apply Feviquick, reportedly to avoid a permanent scar. This decision has caused widespread criticism.

The boy’s parents, disturbed by the unusual treatment, recorded a conversation with the nurse, where she admitted to using the adhesive. The family then filed a formal complaint with the Health Protection Committee.

In response, District Health Officer Rajesh Suragihalli took action against the nurse. However, despite the video evidence, instead of suspending Jyoti, the authorities transferred her to the Gutthal Health Institute in Haveri taluk on February 3. This move has sparked further anger among the public.

According to a statement by the Commissioner’s Office of Health and Family Welfare Services, "Fevikwik is an adhesive solution not permitted for medical use under regulations. In this case, the staff nurse responsible for dereliction of duty by using Fevikwik for the child's treatment has been suspended following a preliminary report and pending further investigation as per rules."

While the child who underwent this treatment is reported to be in good health, directions have been issued to health authorities to monitor for any adverse effects, as stated in the press release.