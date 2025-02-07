Kejriwal Alleges BJP’s Poaching Attempts, BJP Warns Of Legal Action

New Delhi: A war of words has erupted between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the Delhi Assembly poll results on February 8. AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal has accused the BJP of attempting to poach his party candidates with offers of ministerial positions and Rs 15 crore each if they switch sides.

Kejriwal claimed that 16 AAP candidates had received such offers from the BJP, which he described as a "conspiracy" to break AAP candidates. "If they are indeed winning more than 55 seats, why are they calling up our candidates?" In a post on X, Kejriwal asked, "These fake surveys are a conspiracy to create an atmosphere to break AAP candidates. But not a single one of them will switch sides."

AAP candidate from Sultanpur Majra and Delhi minister Mukesh Ahlawat corroborated Kejriwal's claims, saying he was approached with a similar offer. "I may die, I may be cut into pieces, but I will never abandon Arvind Kejriwal," Ahlawat said in a post on X. "I was told that their government is being formed and they will make me a minister and give me Rs 15 crore if I leave the AAP and join them. But the respect that Kejriwal and the AAP have given me, I will never leave my party till my death," he added.

Earlier in the day, AAP leader Sanjay Singh raised these allegations at a press conference here, claiming that seven party MLAs had received calls or were approached in person with offers from BJP leaders.

"This clearly shows that the BJP has accepted its defeat even before the results and is now resorting to such tactics," the Rajya Sabha MP said.

The BJP has dismissed the allegations, with Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva calling them a sign of the AAP's "frustration" over an impending electoral defeat. "Sanjay Singh should either retract his allegations and tender an apology or face legal action," Sachdeva said in a statement.

The AAP has advised its candidates to record any such calls and use spy cameras to document any face-to-face meetings regarding poaching attempts. Chief Minister Atishi has also weighed in on the issue, claiming that the exit polls predicting a BJP victory in Delhi are a "conspiracy" aimed at demoralising AAP candidates.