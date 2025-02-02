Union Budget 2025 in association with

Published 17:11 IST, February 2nd 2025

Kejriwal Cheated Backward Classes: Dalit Mahapanchayat Union Protests Against AAP in Delhi

Members of Valmiki Samaj and Dalit Mahapanchayat Union held protests against the Aam Aadmi Party in the national capital.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Dalit Mahapanchayat Union protests against AAP in Delhi | Image: ANI

New Delhi: Members of Valmiki Samaj and Dalit Mahapanchayat Union held protests against the Aam Aadmi Party in the national capital on Sunday.

Protesters said that Arvind Kejriwal and AAP did not fulfill the promises they made for the backward classes and Dalit communities.

“AAP has failed to fulfill its promises to the Dalit community. Despite assurances, no financial support has been provided to our sisters. It's not just Delhi, but all of India is aware that Kejriwal is a fake chief minister driven solely by power. We are boycotting Kejriwal this time,” a protestor said. 

Valmiki Members Protest Against AAP | WATCH

Delhi To Vote on Feb 5

The Assembly elections will be held in the national capital on February 5. The counting of votes will be held on February 8.  
 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 17:11 IST, February 2nd 2025

