'Kejriwal Did not Deliver as CM': BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Ruddy

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Rajiv Pratap Ruddy alleged that the Aam Admi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal failed to deliver as the Chief Minister of the National Capital.

Commenting on the recent alleged attack on the former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, on Saturday, the BJP MP told ANI, "I do not know people are throwing something on Arvind Kejriwal ji...Sometimes people get angry and sad. You did not deliver as a Chief Minister".

"Now, your successor, Atishi, is also not delivering. (The people) gave the vote to the Arvind Kejriwal. He was put behind bars, which added to his frustration as well as his party.

"However, people should not throw (something on him). What should be done? Overall, the public is public," he added.

On Saturday, a person was apprehended by AAP National Convenor Kejriwal's security staff when he attempted to throw a liquid at Arvind Kejriwal during his padayatra in Delhi's Greater Kailash.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said that not only the BJP but the Congress party has also raised questions that whenever there are elections around in the national capital, Arvind Kejriwal stages such "drama."

"It's not us but Congress has also spoken and said that whenever there are elections around in Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal stages such dramas, where someone attacks him, throws ink on him. Are these things staged? Or, it is the genuine angst of people towards AAP and Arvind Kejriwal. AAP should explain this," he said.

Meanwhile, AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar alleged that the Union government was responsible for the attack on the former Delhi CM.

"Arvind Kejriwal has been raising questions on the collapsed law and order situation of Delhi. Instead of improving that Amit Shah made this attack happen on Kejriwal. This is not the first time...yesterday, a BJP member threw a liquid at Kejriwal...BJP should understand that they and Amit Shah have to stop attacks, not Kejriwal," Kakkar said.

Delhi assembly elections are likely to be held in 2025.