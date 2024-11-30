Search icon
  • Will Crime Stop In Delhi By Stopping Me? Kejriwal Questions After Attacked During 'Padyatra'

Published 21:16 IST, November 30th 2024

Will Crime Stop In Delhi By Stopping Me? Kejriwal Questions After Attacked During 'Padyatra'

Arvind Kejriwal, former Delhi Chief Minister, was attacked during his 'padyatra' when a man splashed a suspicious liquid on the AAP convener.

Reported by: Digital Desk
AAP convener and former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal attacked during a padyatra in Delhi ahead of next year's Assembly elections | Image: PTI

New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal in his first reaction after being attacked in Delhi questioned the law and order situation in the national capital and advised Union Home Minister Amit Shah to stop crime rather than stopping him. Kejriwal targeted the Centre after a man threw some suspicious liquid on him when he was on a 'padyatra' in Greater Kailash.

Taking to social media platform X, formerly Twitter, Arvind Kejriwal wrote in Hindi, “Amit Shah ji, what will happen if you stop me, stop crime from Delhi instead. Will crime in Delhi reduce if you stop me? Will open shootouts in Delhi stop if you stop me? Will the women of Delhi become safe? Will the businessmen of Delhi become safe? (Amit Shah ji, mujhe rokne se kya hoga, delhi se crime rokiye. Kya mujhe rokne se Delhi mei crime kum hojayega? Mujhe rokne se Delhi mei khule aam shootout hone band hojayenge? Kya Delhi ki mahilaaye surakshit hojayegi? Kya Delhi ke vyapaari surakshit hojayenge)."

Man who threw suspicious liquid at Delhi CM detained  

Kejriwal's security staff detained the man who allegedly splashed some liquid on the AAP supremo during his 'padyatra' in south Delhi's Greater Kailash, police said.

Reacting to the development, AAP said, “If a former chief minister is not safe in the national capital, where will the common man go?”

Kejriwal was greeting people standing behind a cordon when the man approached him and splashed the liquid on him, following which the security personnel swiftly overpowered him. Kejriwal and the security personnel accompanying him were later seen wiping their faces.

The man, believed to be a resident of the same locality, was taken to the local police station, an officer said.

AAP blames Centre after man attacks him in Delhi  

The Aam Aadmi Party has blamed the Centre after party chief Arvind Kejriwal was attacked in the national capital.

"Delhi is facing a complete breakdown of law and order under BJP's rule," it said. The Delhi Police functions under the Union home ministry.

Ahead of assembly elections, due in February, Kejriwal was holding a rally at Savitri Nagar in Malviya Nagar.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 21:42 IST, November 30th 2024

Amit Shah Arvind Kejriwal

