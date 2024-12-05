Search icon
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Kerala Horror: 2-Year-Old Girl Assaulted For 'Wetting Bed' at Orphange, Private Parts Injured

Published 11:13 IST, December 5th 2024

Kerala Horror: 2-Year-Old Girl Assaulted For 'Wetting Bed' at Orphange, Private Parts Injured

The girl and her younger sister have been staying at the government home after their parents passed away.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Kerala Horror: 2-Year-Old Girl Assaulted For 'Wetting Bed' at Orphange, Private Parts Injured | Image: X

Thiruvananthapuram: In a horrifying incident, a 2-year-old child was assaulted by three caretakers of a government-run children's home for allegedly "wetting" her bed, as per media reports.

The police informed the child was injured in private parts. Doctors found fingernail marks during medical examination after the girl was taken to the hospital due to health issues.

According to the police, the incident occurred almost a week before it was discovered.

Following this, the Kerala Police held the three caretakers, who are now facing charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act.

The girl and her younger sister have been staying at the government home after their parents passed away.

7-Month-Old of Homeless Couple Raped in Kolkata

A seven-month-old daughter of a homeless couple was allegedly raped in Kolkata, police said on Wednesday. The incident came to light after a person called the Burtolla police station on November 30 to report that a girl was sitting alone on the footpath outside his house, crying profusely, they said.

Furthermore, the parents later took her to RG Kar Medical College and Hospital where the doctors informed them that she had injury marks near her private parts, pointing towards sexual molestation and rape.

"The parents of the toddler had also approached us. We took the child to the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital where doctors were shocked to see the injury marks near her private parts. There were several scratch marks on her body as well, indicating sexual molestation. We have started an investigation," an officer told PTI.

"Initial investigation revealed that the baby was picked up from the footpath, and taken somewhere and raped. It could be the work of some vagabonds. After the crime was committed, she was dropped again. We are checking the CCTV footage and also talking to the people of the area," he added.

 

 

 

Updated 11:13 IST, December 5th 2024

