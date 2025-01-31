Union Budget 2025 in association with

logo4 logo1 logo2 logo3 logo5 logo6 logo7 logo8 logo9
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Union Budget 2025
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 18:26 IST, January 31st 2025

Kerala: Man Gets Life Term for Killing Tea Stall Owner Over Rs 200

A court in Kerala on Friday sentenced to life imprisonment a man who stabbed to death a tea stall owner.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Man gets life term for killing tea stall owner in Kerala | Image: Representative image

Kollam: A court in Kerala on Friday sentenced to life imprisonment a man who stabbed to death a tea stall owner in 2017 after the victim demanded payment, of around Rs 200, for the tea consumed by the accused from the shop on several occasions.

Kollam 1st Additional District Sessions Judge P N Vinod sentenced to life Varghese, a rubber tapper by profession, and imposed a fine of Rs one lakh on him, public prosecutor Sicin G Mundakkal said.

The prosecutor said that Varghese, a native of Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu, was in Kerala to work as a rubber tapper and used to have tea from the shop of the victim - Sudheer.

The accused had accumulated a tab of Rs 200 over a period of time and Sudheer on December 27, 2017 had demanded that he clear it.

Varghese ignored the demand for payment and walked home, and when Sudheer followed him there, the accused stabbed him in the stomach, the prosecutor said.

The accused's neighbour saw Sudheer running out screaming that he was stabbed by Varghese, the prosecutor said.

Before he died, Sudheer told his sister and two others that he was stabbed by Varghese and his statement was treated as a dying declaration by the court.

It was instrumental in the conviction of the accused, the prosecutor said.  

With PTI Inputs 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 18:26 IST, January 31st 2025

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Union Budget 2025
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: