Published 11:59 IST, February 9th 2025

Kerala Shocker: Man Stabs Wife To Death After Altercation

A woman was stabbed to death allegedly by her husband following an altercation cropped up between them in the early morning of Sunday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Man stabbed wife to death in Kerala | Image: ANI

Palakkad: A woman was stabbed to death allegedly by her husband following an altercation cropped up between them in the early morning of Sunday, police said.

The incident happened at Uppumpadam in this northern district.

The deceased woman was identified as Chandrika, a native of Thottakkara near Tholannur here.

According to police, there had been some family issues between Chandrika (52) and her husband Rajan (59) for some time.

It was suspected that there was some altercation between the couple during the early morning of Sunday also and Rajan stabbed Chandrika with a knife in a fit of rage, police said.

He also allegedly injured himself by stabbing after killing his wife, they said.

"Their daughter was also staying with the couple. When she heard the screams of her mother, the daughter tried to open the door of the couple's room but it was found latched," a police officer said.

Later Rajan came out with the knife and Chandrika was found motionless in the room, he said.

Though Chandrika was rushed to a nearby hospital, she could not be saved.

The man sustained serious injuries and he is undergoing treatment at the medical college hospital in neighbouring Thrissur, police added.

(This story is not edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed) 

Updated 11:59 IST, February 9th 2025

