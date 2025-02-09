‘Khushi Kuch Zyada Hui Hogi’: Anurag Thakur On Atishi’s Unstoppable Victory Dance On Kejriwal’s Biggest Day of Defeat

New Delhi: Following the Bharatiya Janata Party’s ( BJP ) historic win in Delhi, former Union Minister and Lok Sabha MP from Hamirpur, Anurag Thakur , took a swipe at Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) internal politics.

The BJP leader while speaking to Republic TV said former Delhi CM Atishi’s dance amid AAP’s poor performance wasn’t just a celebratory gesture but possibly a reflection of internal satisfaction over the downfall of AAP’s top leaders.

"Efforts were made quietly behind the scenes. First, the photo of the sitting CM (Atishi) was removed from AAP’s hoardings, banners, and posters in Delhi. Then, during their own election campaigns, the conspiracies that Arvind Ji and his team had been plotting for a long time to remove their founding member came into play,” Thakur said.

“While they were busy eliminating others, they ended up eliminating themselves. I think Atishi was probably happier about this outcome, which is why she danced,” he added.

Anurag Thakur On BJP’s Historic Victory

On the BJP’s victory, Thakur confidently stated, "Those who used to promise lies have now been permanently removed from power. The people have shown them the door, the corrupt have been shown the exit."