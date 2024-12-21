Kiren Rijiju Gives Full Insider Account on How Rahul Gandhi Assaulted MPs at Makar Dwar | EXCLUSIVE

New Delhi: In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network's Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju provided a detailed insider account of the alleged assault by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on BJP Members of Parliament (MPs) at Makar Dwar. Rijiju, who witnessed the incident firsthand, described how Rahul Gandhi's actions led to the injury of two MPs Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput. The Minister not only condemned the assault but also came down heavily on Rahul's leadership and his disregard for democratic principles, calling into question his ability to effectively lead the opposition.

"Rahul Gandhi doesn’t believe in democracy," said Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, launching a volley against the Leader of Opposition (LoP). The Parliamentary Affairs Minister strongly asserted that a family-run party like Congress cannot truly be democratic and claimed that Rahul Gandhi disregards democratic principles and norms. "He doesn’t listen to anybody, walks around, and pushes MPs, resulting in injuries," said Rijiju while talking to Republic.

When asked if there is any video proof of Rahul Gandhi assaulting BJP MPs, Kiren Rijiju responded, “I am not going into the details of the incident as the matter is being dealt with by the investigating team. A criminal case has been filed before the police, so I will not get into the details.

However, Rijiju shared what exactly happened on December 19. “Congress MPs were protesting for more than a week at Makar Dwar. When Congress crossed what he referred to as the 'Lakshman Rekha' (red line), BJP also thought all NDA MPs must protest at the same spot (Makar Dwar). While NDA MPs were protesting where Congress people had been protesting for the past week, Rahul Gandhi came and started pushing around our two fragile, elderly MPs. That is why I told the Congress party that we have the numbers, but the number is not the fight. The number is to run the government.” Regarding the injury, Rijiju added, “Injury to the extent of bleeding is a matter of concern, so they were admitted to the hospital, and because of that, the police have taken cognizance.”

'Growing Anger in Northeast Over Rahul's Conduct'

Rijiju also condemned Rahul Gandhi's alleged actions towards a woman tribal MP from Nagaland, Phangnon Konyak, stating that the MP told him that Rahul charged at her during a recent encounter.

Speaking to Republic, Rijiju said, "It’s high time Rahul realizes his mistakes," stressing that his behavior was unacceptable. The Union Minister criticised the Congress party's leadership, suggesting that the family's dominance within the party was the root of the issue. "The family is the problem in Congress; the party must take responsibility for his actions," Rijiju added.

He also made a bold statement regarding Rahul's capability as the leader of the opposition (LoP). "Rahul is not fit to be the leader of the opposition," Rijiju remarked. According to the Union Minister, Congress should address the matter and inform Rahul that his conduct was unbecoming of a leader.

Rijiju further highlighted the impact of Rahul's actions on MP Phangnon Konyak, noting that she felt deeply insulted and demeaned by the incident. "She felt really bad and demeaned," he said, adding that there is growing anger in the Northeast over Rahul's conduct, suggesting that his actions had offended many in the region.

30-Minute Mayhem At Makar Dwar

It was a dark day for Parliament on December 19 as Congress MPs, led by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra, resorted to physical aggression at Makar Dwar. In a brazen display of arrogance, they attempted to force their way through the premises, recklessly shoving BJP MPs who stood in their path. The situation spiralled out of control, resulting in a disgraceful scuffle that saw BJP MP Pratap Sarangi collapse near the stairs, his head visibly bloodied. Sarangi claimed that he was standing on stairs when another member of Parliament fell on him, leading to an injury on his head.

"Rahul Gandhi pushed a member of Parliament who fell on me after which I fell down...I was standing near the stairs when Rahul Gandhi came and pushed an MP who then fell on me..." Singh told reporters. The BJP MP was rushed for treatment in an ambulance.

A disturbing video has also surfaced showing Rahul Gandhi approaching Sarangi only after the incident, while BJP’s Nishikant Dubey confronted him, accusing him of instigating the violence.

Reacting to this, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, tried to defend his violent act, saying that he was trying to get inside the Parliament when he was also pushed and threatened by the BJP MPs who were protesting near the entrance. He also alleged that Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge was also pushed.

"I was trying to go inside through the Parliament entrance, but BJP MPs were trying to stop me, push me and threaten me. This has happened...Yes, this has happened (Mallikarjun Kharge being pushed). But we do not get affected by jostling. But this is the entrance and we have the right to go in. BJP MPs were trying to stop us from going in..." Gandhi told reporters.

Pratap Sarangi, Mukesh Rajput Latest Health Update

Later both Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput were taken to the Ram Manohar Lohia hospital. According to the latest health update, Pratap Sarangi is reported to have swelling and bluish discoloration on his cheekbone, while Mukesh Rajput continues to experience mild dizziness.

Is Rahul Fit to be Leader of Opposition?

Rahul Gandhi’s repeated misconduct raises serious questions about his eligibility to be the Leader of Opposition. From his infamous unsolicited hug to the Prime Minister to his mocking wink in Parliament, he has consistently shown a lack of respect for the dignity of the House. His flying kiss aimed at women members was not only inappropriate but deeply disrespectful.