  • Kolkata Horror: Severed Head of Woman Wrapped in Plastic, Found in a Garbage Pile; Body Missing

Published 12:13 IST, December 13th 2024

Kolkata Horror: Severed Head of Woman Wrapped in Plastic, Found in a Garbage Pile; Body Missing

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Woman's Severed Head Found in Garbage Pile - Representative Image | Image: Pixabay

Kolkata, Dec 13 (PTI) A severed human head, suspected of that of a woman, was recovered from a garbage dump in Kolkata's Tollygunge area on Friday morning, police said.

Local people spotted a plastic bag containing the body part at Graham Road near Golf green, they said.

Senior police officers of the South Suburban division, along with personnel from local police stations, rushed to the spot and started an investigation. The severed head has been sent to M R Bangur Hospital for further examination, an officer said.

"A human body part has been recovered from a garbage dump. A probe has been launched, and efforts are underway to locate the remaining body parts," a senior police officer said.

Kolkata Municipal Corporation councillor of Ward number 95, Tapan Dasgupta said, "I went to the spot after receiving information from local people about a plastic bag containing body part. I informed the Golf Green police station about it." 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Updated 12:16 IST, December 13th 2024

