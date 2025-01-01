Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Kolkata Metro Announcement: Rs 10 Surcharge on Night Services Tickets from Today

Published 11:21 IST, January 1st 2025

Kolkata Metro Announcement: Rs 10 Surcharge on Night Services Tickets from Today

The Metro Railway, Kolkata announced Rs 10 as surcharge will be levied on every ticket for special night service on a trial basis in the New Garia-Dumdum stretc

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
The Metro Railway, Kolkata announced Rs 10 as surcharge will be levied on every ticket for special night service on a trial basis in the New Garia-Dumdum stretch. | Image: PTI

Kolkata: The Metro Railway, Kolkata announced Rs 10 as surcharge will be levied on every ticket for special night service on a trial basis in the New Garia-Dumdum stretch of the Blue Line from Wednesday.

A Metro spokesperson said on Tuesday the special night services will be available along both ways of Kavi Subhash and Dum Dum at 10:40 pm (on weekdays) from January 1, 2025 (Wednesday).

The spokesperson said the step was necessitated as occupancy of these special services, introduced a few months back, had been very poor and Rs 10 surcharge will be levied on each ticket for all special night services operated after normal services.

The experimental surcharge will be reviewed in due course, he added.

On December 3, Metro Railways Kolkata had announced Rs 10 surcharge will be levied on night service tickets on the Dum Dum-New Garia corridor from December 10 but did not go ahead with the decision with immediate effect amid criticism in social media by a section of metro commuters against any such move.

The surcharge from January 1 will be the same irrespective of the distance travelled, the official said. 

(This story is not edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed) 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 11:35 IST, January 1st 2025

Recommended

India Delays UPI Payments Market Share Cap in Relief for Walmart-Backed
Tech
Delhi Businessman Commits Suicide Amid Divorce Battle With Wife
India News
Happy New Year: World Rings In New Year With Joy and Cheer | LIVE
India News
'Give Up Bad Habits of Lying..': BJP's Sachdeva Writes to Kejriwal
India News
Biren Singh's 'Past Sins' Retort to Cong After Jairam Ramesh Targets PM
India News
'Cheap Politics': Delhi LG Trashes Temple Demolition Allegations by CM
India News
Happy New Year: When are Diwali, Navratri? Check Full List of Holidays
Info
Woman, 4 Daughters Brutally Murdered in Lucknow Hotel, Son Arrested
India News
Ranbir, Alia Enjoys New Year 2025 With Family, Raha Steals The Spotlight
Entertainment News
Indian Origin Man Jailed in Singapore for Hurling Racial Slurs
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.