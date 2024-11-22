Kopri-Pachpakhadi Election Result 2024 LIVE: Eknath Shinde Leads By Margin Of Over 12,000 Votes

Kopri-Pachpakhadi Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: Eknath Shinde , incumbent chief minister of Maharashtra is leading against Uddhav's Sena Kedar Prakash Dighe as the counting of votes in Kopri-Pachpakhadi Assembly seat is underway. The key contest in Kopri-Pachpakhadi is between incumbent Chief Minister Eknath Shinde against Uddhav’s Shiv Sena’s Kedar Dighe. The election result in Kopri-Pachpakhadi is going to be one of the most important since the sitting Chief Minister is contesting from this seat.

Kopri-Pachpakhadi is also one of the 18 Vidhan Sabha constituencies which is located in Thane district.

Kopri-Pachpakhadi Election Result 2024 LIVE

Shiv Sena’s Eknath Shinde leads by over 19135 votes against Uddhav Thackeray’s Sena Kedar Prakash Dighe. Stay tuned with Republic World for live updates on election results on November 23.

Kopri-Pachpakhadi Election Result 2019

Shiv Sena’s Eknath Shine defeated Congress ’ Sanjay Ghadigaonkar by a margin of 89,300 votes. In 2019, Shiv Sena was one unified party under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray, however, after election results, when Uddhav formed government with NCP and Congress, two years later, the party broke into two faction and the one led by Eknath Shinde formed the government with BJP . Later the breakaway faction of the NCP under Ajit Pawar also joined BJP-Sena government. The trio contested the 2024 elections under the Mahayuti alliance against MVA.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

Voting in all the 288 Assembly constituencies in Maharashtra was held on Wednesday, November 20 in one single phase. The results will be declared on November 23.