Kumbh Mela Stampede: Bengal Govt Opens Helpdesk, Control Room to Assist Pilgrims From State

Kolkata: In the backdrop of the Maha Kumbh stampede in which at least four people from West Bengal were killed and several others were missing, the state government on Saturday issued a helpline number for those visiting Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh from the state for a holy dip, a senior official said.

The help desk, managed by the state disaster management and civil defence department through a control room, was constituted to assist people in any form of emergency 24x7, he said.

"Many pilgrims are going to Maha Kumbh Mela from the state. For their assistance and to cater to any emergencies, the Department of Disaster Management and Civil Defence has operationalised a 24x7 control room with the helpline number (033) 2214-3526 and toll-free number 1070," he added.