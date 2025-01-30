Kumbh Stampede: UP CS, DGP in Mela Area to Review Situation

Mahakumbh Nagar: Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh and Director General of Police Prashant Kumar on Thursday reached the Maha Kumbh Mela area for a post-stampede review.

The two top IAS and IPS officers of the state landed at a helipad in Arail here before heading towards the mela area.

The chief secretary and the DGP were seen climbing atop a watchtower in the mela area as they launched a review of the situation amid millions of devotees flocking to Maha Kumbh after the stampede.

At least 30 people were killed, 60 injured and several went missing in a pre-dawn stampede at the Sangam area of the Maha Kumbh on Wednesday as millions of pilgrims jostled for space to take a holy dip on the occasion of one of the most auspicious days of Mauni Amavasya.