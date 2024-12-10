Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Kurla Accident: Did The Driver Turn BEST Bus Into a Weapon? Police Make Shocking Statement in Court

Published 19:10 IST, December 10th 2024

Kurla Accident: Did The Driver Turn BEST Bus Into a Weapon? Police Make Shocking Statement in Court

The driver, Sanjay More (54), has been remanded to police custody until December 21.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Kurla Accident: The driver, Sanjay More (54), has been remanded to police custody until December 21. | Image: Republic

Mumbai: Police in Mumbai have informed a court of their need to investigate whether the driver of a BEST bus that mowed down seven people and injured 42 others on Monday acted deliberately, using the vehicle as a "weapon." The driver, Sanjay More (54), has been remanded to police custody until December 21.

Horrific Incident in Kurla

The tragic incident occurred at around 9:30 pm on SG Barve Marg in Kurla (West). The bus, operated by the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking, hit several vehicles and pedestrians, leaving a trail of devastation.

Charges and Arrest

More was detained after the incident and later arrested. He faces charges under Sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Court Hearing and Police Argument

During More's presentation in court, police emphasized the seriousness of the crime, arguing for his remand to thoroughly investigate the accused's intent and any potential conspiracy behind the act.

The police also stated that they needed to examine whether More recklessly used the bus as a "weapon" in the densely populated area and whether he was under the influence of narcotics at the time.

Technical Fault or Human Error?

More’s lawyer, Samadhan Sulane, opposed the police plea, suggesting a technical fault in the bus might have caused the accident. Sulane argued that the administration is responsible for ensuring vehicles are thoroughly inspected before assigning them to drivers.

Citing previous instances of vehicles catching fire due to short circuits, the defense insisted that More had received proper training and had been regularly driving the bus.

Ongoing Investigation

The court granted police custody to More until December 21. Investigators will also examine the condition of the bus and whether it underwent the required maintenance checks.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 19:10 IST, December 10th 2024

Recommended

India Can Never Permit Others to Have Veto on Its Choices: S Jaishankar
India News
PM Modi Meets Emir of Kuwait, Attends Arabian Gulf Cup Opening Ceremony
India News
Christmas 2024: Heartfelt Wishes, Greetings To Share With Closed Ones
Lifestyle News
Year-Ender 2024: Top 5 Cities You Absolutely Had To Visit This Year
Travel News
38 People Die in Crash Between Passenger Bus and Truck in Brazil
World News
'Still Alive': King Charles Jokes While Replying to Indian-Origin Man
Viral News
'Time For You to Step Aside': Indian-Origin MP's Letter to Trudeau
World News
Rocket From Yemen Strikes Tel Aviv, Injuring 16
World News
MEA Condemns Attack on German Christmas Market, 7 Indians Among Injured
India News
Pak Rejects US Claims On Missile Systems, Warns Of Relationship Impact
World News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.