Kurla Accident: Did The Driver Turn BEST Bus Into a Weapon? Police Make Shocking Statement in Court

Mumbai: Police in Mumbai have informed a court of their need to investigate whether the driver of a BEST bus that mowed down seven people and injured 42 others on Monday acted deliberately, using the vehicle as a "weapon." The driver, Sanjay More (54), has been remanded to police custody until December 21.

Horrific Incident in Kurla

The tragic incident occurred at around 9:30 pm on SG Barve Marg in Kurla (West). The bus, operated by the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking, hit several vehicles and pedestrians, leaving a trail of devastation.

Charges and Arrest

More was detained after the incident and later arrested. He faces charges under Sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Court Hearing and Police Argument

During More's presentation in court, police emphasized the seriousness of the crime, arguing for his remand to thoroughly investigate the accused's intent and any potential conspiracy behind the act.

The police also stated that they needed to examine whether More recklessly used the bus as a "weapon" in the densely populated area and whether he was under the influence of narcotics at the time.

Technical Fault or Human Error?

More’s lawyer, Samadhan Sulane, opposed the police plea, suggesting a technical fault in the bus might have caused the accident. Sulane argued that the administration is responsible for ensuring vehicles are thoroughly inspected before assigning them to drivers.

Citing previous instances of vehicles catching fire due to short circuits, the defense insisted that More had received proper training and had been regularly driving the bus.

Ongoing Investigation