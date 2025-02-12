'Labour Unwilling to Relocate': L&T Chairman in Hot Water Again After 90-Hour Work Week Remark

New Delhi: After facing backlash over '90-hour work week' remark and his statement on ’how long can you stare at your wife,' Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Chairman SN Subrahmanyan has once again ignited controversy. This time, he claimed that government welfare schemes are discouraging workers from relocating for jobs, leading to a labour shortage in the construction sector.

Welfare Schemes Affecting Labour Mobility?

Speaking at the CII’s Mystic South Global Linkages Summit 2025 in Chennai on Tuesday, Subrahmanyan said that initiatives like MGNREGA, Jan Dhan accounts, and direct benefit transfers may be making workers hesitant to leave their hometowns. He pointed out that despite job opportunities, many labourers prefer to stay back, either due to the success of their local economy or the comfort provided by welfare schemes.

“Labour is not willing to move for opportunities. Maybe their local economy is doing well, maybe it is due to the various government schemes," he said, adding that this reluctance could slow down India’s infrastructure development.

Labour Shortage and High Attrition

Discussing workforce challenges, Subrahmanyan said that L&T requires four lakh workers but has to recruit 16 lakh annually due to high attrition rates. He also accepted that wages must be revised in line with inflation and noted a huge wage gap between Indian and Middle Eastern workers. According to him, labourers in the Gulf earn nearly 3 to 3.5 times more than their Indian counterparts, making overseas jobs more attractive.

