Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 23:03 IST, December 25th 2024

Legendary Malayalam Filmmaker MT Vasudevan Nair Passes Away At 91

MT Vasudevan Nair, the renowned Malayalam filmmaker, director and writer, died at a private hospital on Wednesday at the age of 91.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Malayalam Cinema Loses a Legend: MT Vasudevan Nair Dies at 91 | Image: X

MT Vasudevan Nair, the renowned Malayalam filmmaker, director and writer, died at a private hospital on Wednesday at the age of 91. Nair was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kozhikode due to a heart ailment earlier this month. MT Vasudevan Nair was the winner of the Jnanpith Awards. 

Meanwhile, after the sudden death of Nair, the Kerala government has declared official mourning on December 26 and 27 to honour the legendary Malayalam film director. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has directed the postponement of all government events, including the Cabinet meeting scheduled for December 26, as a mark of respect, the CMO said in a statement.

Popularly called MT, the master of novels, short stories, screenplays, children's literature, travel writing, and essays, was awarded the Padma Bhushan, the country's third-highest civilian award, and the Jnanpith, the highest literary recognition.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 23:03 IST, December 25th 2024

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.