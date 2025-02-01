Livelihood Value Being Recognised: Zepto on FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Registration Announcement for Gig Workers in Budget 2025

New Delhi: One of the key highlights of the Union Budget 2025 announced by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is the government's recognition of the gig workers and benefits for the gig economy. Responding to this, startup Zepto has lauded the government's efforts towards gig workers.

‘Livelihood Value Being Recognised’: Zepto Reacts to Focus on Gig Economy in Budget

Popular Indian quick-commerce company Zepto has reacted to Finance Miister Nirmala Sitharaman's step towards strengthening the gig economy in India. The Indian company has called the government's focus a step towards gig economy's ‘livelihood value being recognised’.

‘Booster Shot by Govt’: Centuryply on Recognition of Gig Economy in Budget 2025

Another company that has lauded the government's interest in uplifting the gig economy of the country, is the leading manufacturers and suppliers of plywood sheets, laminate sheets, flush doors, fiberboard and veneer sheets, Centuryply.

Centuryply's Keshav Bhajanka has said, "All initiatives mark a huge push by govt; a booster shot has been given by govt with this budget.

ID Cards, Assured Healthcare for Gig Workers: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her Budget speech today, announced that her government will provide ID cards to gig workers. Gig worker will also be provided access to healthcare via a social security scheme.

Gig workers and platform workers have been defined for the first time in the Code on Social Security 2020, which has been enacted by the Parliament. Social Security and Welfare related provisions for the gig and platform workers have been mentioned in the Code.

The Code provides for framing of suitable social security measures for gig workers and platform workers on matters relating to life and disability cover, accident insurance, health and maternity benefits, old age protection, etc.

The budget session of parliament that began on January 31 and, according to schedule, will end on April 4. The budget speech outlined the government's fiscal policies, revenue and expenditure proposals, taxation reforms, and other significant announcements. With this Budget Presentation, Sitharaman has presented her eighth budget. India's economy is projected to grow between 6.3 per cent and 6.8 per cent in the next financial year 2025-26, said Economic Survey 2024-25, tabled in Parliament on Friday.